Ensure your vehicle is fog-ready: clean windscreen, mirrors and headlights; check fog and brake lights

Use the defogger or air conditioning to keep interior windows clear

Turn on low-beam headlights or fog lights; avoid high beams

Do not use hazard lights while driving; use only when stopped in an emergency

Reduce speed and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns

Stay a safe distance behind other vehicles

Follow lane markings or the road edge; avoid flood-prone or low-lying areas

If visibility becomes too poor, pull off the road safely

Turn on hazard lights only after stopping and remain in the car with seatbelt on

Avoid cruise control, minimise distractions, and stay off your phone