GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 14°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather: Dense fog in Abu Dhabi; red, yellow alert, speed limits lowered

Visibility drops sharply; motorists urged to drive cautiously

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
UAE weather: Fog disrupts Abu Dhabi traffic; speed limits cut on key roads
UAE weather: Fog disrupts Abu Dhabi traffic; speed limits cut on key roads
File photo

Abu Dhabi: Dense fog covered parts of Abu Dhabi and other UAE regions early Saturday, prompting authorities to warn motorists to exercise extra caution.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts across multiple areas, with visibility expected to remain low until 10:30 am on Saturday, January 3.

In some locations, visibility has fallen to as low as 1,000 metres, leading Abu Dhabi Police to implement reduced speed limits of 80 km/h on several major roads.

Reduced visibility advisory

The NCM warns that horizontal visibility may drop sharply, particularly during early morning hours. The fog alert is in effect from 12:00 am to 10:00 am. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, maintain safe following distances, and follow all traffic instructions.

Abu Dhabi Police advisory

Drivers are urged to remain vigilant and follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic boards. The automatic speed reduction system has been activated on key roads, including:

  • Mohammed Bin Rashid Road (Al Falah Bridge – Seih Shuaib)

  • Sweihan Road (Al Falah Bridge – Sweihan)

  • Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (Al Muhairi Tunnel – Al Khaznah)

  • Al Faya Road (Al Faya Bridge – ADNOC Al Faya Station)

  • Razeen Road

  • Hameem Road (Emirates National Auto Museum – ADNOC Hameem Station)

  • Al Taff Road (Al Ajban Palace Roundabout – Al Ajban Bridge)

  • Al Ain Road (Rimah – Al Maqam)

  • Al Rawdat Trucks Road (Al Khaznah – Sieh Al Hama Roundabout)

  • Al Taff Road (Al Saad – Al Ajban)

  • Sweihan Road (Al Hiyar – Nahil)

Authorities continue to monitor conditions, reminding drivers that safety comes first during foggy conditions.

Driving in fog: safety tips

  • Ensure your vehicle is fog-ready: clean windscreen, mirrors and headlights; check fog and brake lights

  • Use the defogger or air conditioning to keep interior windows clear

  • Turn on low-beam headlights or fog lights; avoid high beams

  • Do not use hazard lights while driving; use only when stopped in an emergency

  • Reduce speed and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns

  • Stay a safe distance behind other vehicles

  • Follow lane markings or the road edge; avoid flood-prone or low-lying areas

  • If visibility becomes too poor, pull off the road safely

  • Turn on hazard lights only after stopping and remain in the car with seatbelt on

  • Avoid cruise control, minimise distractions, and stay off your phone

  • Stay alert and follow official weather and traffic updates before and during your journey

Rough seas continue into the week

The UAE will experience generally fair to partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, with humidity rising overnight and into Sunday morning in some inland areas, increasing the chance of fog or light mist, according to the NCM.

  • Winds: Light to moderate during the day, fresh to strong at times over the sea and open areas; NW to SW at 10–20 km/h, occasionally reaching 35 km/h

  • Sea conditions: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, slight in the Sea of Oman

  • Temperatures: Highs around 24°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah; 25°C inland (Liwa); overnight lows 13°C coastal/urban, 9°C desert

  • Humidity: Up to 90% in parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain overnight

Looking ahead:

Sunday: Dusty, partly cloudy skies; moderate to fresh NW winds; reduced visibility in some areas; rough to very rough seas in the Arabian Gulf

Monday–Tuesday: Fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds over northern and eastern regions; slightly cooler temperatures; fog/mist possible in western and inland areas; active winds; rough seas in the Arabian Gulf

Related Topics:
UAE weatherWeather forecastAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Traffic personnel exerted significant efforts to ensure the safety of motorists and all road users under such weather conditions

Abu Dhabi: Police enhance safety amid rainfall

2m read
Will the low-pressure system bring rain to the UAE?

Will the low-pressure system bring rain to the UAE?

1m read
Dense fog blankets UAE; motorists urged to be careful

Dense fog blankets UAE; motorists urged to be careful

2m read
Dense fog alert in UAE

Fog alert in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, police warns drivers

2m read