Visibility drops sharply; motorists urged to drive cautiously
Abu Dhabi: Dense fog covered parts of Abu Dhabi and other UAE regions early Saturday, prompting authorities to warn motorists to exercise extra caution.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued red and yellow fog alerts across multiple areas, with visibility expected to remain low until 10:30 am on Saturday, January 3.
In some locations, visibility has fallen to as low as 1,000 metres, leading Abu Dhabi Police to implement reduced speed limits of 80 km/h on several major roads.
The NCM warns that horizontal visibility may drop sharply, particularly during early morning hours. The fog alert is in effect from 12:00 am to 10:00 am. Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, maintain safe following distances, and follow all traffic instructions.
Drivers are urged to remain vigilant and follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic boards. The automatic speed reduction system has been activated on key roads, including:
Mohammed Bin Rashid Road (Al Falah Bridge – Seih Shuaib)
Sweihan Road (Al Falah Bridge – Sweihan)
Abu Dhabi–Al Ain Road (Al Muhairi Tunnel – Al Khaznah)
Al Faya Road (Al Faya Bridge – ADNOC Al Faya Station)
Razeen Road
Hameem Road (Emirates National Auto Museum – ADNOC Hameem Station)
Al Taff Road (Al Ajban Palace Roundabout – Al Ajban Bridge)
Al Ain Road (Rimah – Al Maqam)
Al Rawdat Trucks Road (Al Khaznah – Sieh Al Hama Roundabout)
Al Taff Road (Al Saad – Al Ajban)
Sweihan Road (Al Hiyar – Nahil)
Authorities continue to monitor conditions, reminding drivers that safety comes first during foggy conditions.
Ensure your vehicle is fog-ready: clean windscreen, mirrors and headlights; check fog and brake lights
Use the defogger or air conditioning to keep interior windows clear
Turn on low-beam headlights or fog lights; avoid high beams
Do not use hazard lights while driving; use only when stopped in an emergency
Reduce speed and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns
Stay a safe distance behind other vehicles
Follow lane markings or the road edge; avoid flood-prone or low-lying areas
If visibility becomes too poor, pull off the road safely
Turn on hazard lights only after stopping and remain in the car with seatbelt on
Avoid cruise control, minimise distractions, and stay off your phone
Stay alert and follow official weather and traffic updates before and during your journey
The UAE will experience generally fair to partly cloudy conditions on Saturday, with humidity rising overnight and into Sunday morning in some inland areas, increasing the chance of fog or light mist, according to the NCM.
Winds: Light to moderate during the day, fresh to strong at times over the sea and open areas; NW to SW at 10–20 km/h, occasionally reaching 35 km/h
Sea conditions: Moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, slight in the Sea of Oman
Temperatures: Highs around 24°C in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah; 25°C inland (Liwa); overnight lows 13°C coastal/urban, 9°C desert
Humidity: Up to 90% in parts of Ras Al Khaimah and Al Ain overnight
Sunday: Dusty, partly cloudy skies; moderate to fresh NW winds; reduced visibility in some areas; rough to very rough seas in the Arabian Gulf
Monday–Tuesday: Fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds over northern and eastern regions; slightly cooler temperatures; fog/mist possible in western and inland areas; active winds; rough seas in the Arabian Gulf
