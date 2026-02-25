Why is UAE so foggy this week? Reason behind near-zero visibility and what's coming next

Dubai: If you stepped outside this morning and could barely see the car in front of you, you are not alone. Thick, dense fog has been blanketing much of the UAE , slashing visibility on major roads to just a few metres in some areas. So why is this happening, when will it stop, and does it signal the start of summer? Here is everything you need to know.

Add to that the Gulf region's characteristic northerly and north-westerly winds, which become more active from January through February and interact with warm, humid air from coastal zones, and you have a recipe for some of the thickest fog of the year.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the current fog is being driven by an extension of a surface high-pressure system, accompanied by an extension of an upper-air high-pressure system over the region. This combination traps moisture close to the ground overnight, and as temperatures dip in the early hours, that moisture condenses into dense, low-lying fog.

The heavy fog gripping the UAE this week is not a fluke, it is a product of very specific atmospheric conditions that peak in the final stretch of winter.

Why is the UAE so foggy right now?

When is fog most common in the UAE?

Fog season in the UAE typically runs from November to May, but the densest and most dangerous episodes tend to occur between January and the end of February. Fog usually forms in the early hours of the morning and can persist well past sunrise most commonly between 3:00 am and 10:00 am.

The areas most affected include major highways such as E11 (Sheikh Zayed Road), E311 (Emirates Road), and E611, as well as open desert stretches where the air cools rapidly overnight. Coastal cities including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Ain are also regularly hit. Visibility can vary significantly even across short distances, so the fog you encounter on one stretch of road may be far heavier just a few kilometres ahead.

When will the fog end? What does the NCM say?

If you are waiting for clear, crisp mornings to return, the good news is that the end is near. NCM's latest weekly forecast indicates that foggy conditions are expected to continue through February 28, 2026. After that, as temperatures begin to climb into March, the atmospheric conditions that sustain dense morning fog will start to break down.

Residents should stay alert for near-zero visibility conditions on roads for the next few mornings, then expect a gradual but noticeable improvement heading into the first week of March.

Is a change in weather coming? Yes, here is what to expect

The fog is actually a signal of transition, not just winter lingering. The UAE is currently moving through what traditional Arabian meteorology calls the 'Scorpion season', a six-week bridging period between winter and spring. According to Emirati astronomy expert Ibrahim Al Jarwan, this transitional phase began on February 6 and will run through mid-March.

Here is how the coming weeks are expected to unfold:

Now through March 7: Daytime temperatures become noticeably warmer, though nights remain cool. Brief returns of cold weather are possible nature's final reminder that winter has not fully let go. Some chances of rain remain, though with less intensity than earlier in the season.

March 8 to March 18: A clear departure from winter. Daytime heat becomes established, nights turn moderate, and daylight hours extend noticeably. By the end of this phase, around March 20, spring weather patterns fully take hold.

In terms of temperatures, the UAE currently sits in its late-winter range, with lows around 15°C and highs approaching 28°C. By the end of this transitional period, readings will typically reach 18°C to 30°C before climbing further into spring.

So is summer just around the corner?

Not quite yet. The fog and cool mornings are giving way to a warmer, more pleasant spring not an immediate plunge into summer heat. The period from now through mid-March is a transitional one, and residents can expect a gradual, comfortable warm-up rather than a sudden spike.

True summer conditions, with temperatures routinely exceeding 40°C and oppressive humidity in coastal areas, are still months away. For now, enjoy the cooler evenings while they last and make sure you dont keep your hazard lights on during the foggy morning commute.

Road safety reminder during fog