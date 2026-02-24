Parents urged to keep children home as dense fog disrupts school transport
School administrations in the UAE have issued safety advisories to parents regarding school transport operations during periods of dense fog, following weather forecasts by the National Centre of Meteorology warning of reduced visibility across parts of the country.
According to Emarat Al Youm, school administrations said transport companies would take precautionary measures, including suspending the movement of school buses and preventing them from leaving depots when visibility falls below safe limits. The decision, they said, is intended to protect students, drivers and other road users.
Parents whose children rely on school buses were urged to keep them at home and avoid waiting outdoors until fog conditions ease and visibility improves. Buses will resume operations and begin routes once weather conditions stabilise, the notice said.
Schools cautioned that exact arrival times cannot be determined during fog episodes because of uncertainty over when conditions will improve and the varying distances between students’ homes and school campuses.
Parents were advised that they could contact bus drivers for approximate updates using official communication channels, while being mindful not to insist on calls while buses are in motion, as drivers are prohibited from using mobile phones while driving in the interest of safety.
For students travelling in private vehicles, school administrations recommended delaying arrival times slightly and avoiding early drop-offs during heavy fog, noting that some teachers could also be affected by weather conditions, which may temporarily reduce supervision at the start of the school day.
The circular added that students delayed due to weather or transport disruptions may submit absence or late requests through the approved “Al Daleel” platform, in line with established procedures.
School leaders stressed that student safety is the highest priority under all circumstances and called on families to follow guidance and remain patient during periods of poor visibility.