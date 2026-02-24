Weather update: Dense fog hits UAE roads this morning

Temperatures are expected to rise today under fair to partly cloudy skies.
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather warning for motorists across the Emirates as dense fog is expected to significantly reduce horizontal visibility.
Forecasters stated that visibility may drop sharply over various coastal and internal areas, with the alert remaining in effect 10am on Tuesday.
The NCM urged those behind the wheel to exercise caution and strictly adhere to road safety protocols, particularly during the early morning hours when the fog is expected to be at its thickest.
According to the five-day national forecast, the alert follows a period of fluctuating temperatures and shifting maritime conditions. While Tuesday is expected to see a rise in temperatures under fair to partly cloudy skies, humidity will build overnight, leading to a continued risk of mist across western coastal regions into Wednesday.
On Wednesday, similar conditions will prevail, with humidity overnight and early Thursday bringing a risk of mist in some internal areas. Southeasterly winds will shift north-westerly and freshen westwards by night, reaching up to 40 km/h. Seas will build from slight to moderate, becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf by night.
Temperatures will ease on Thursday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and a risk of fog inland overnight into Friday. North-westerly to south-westerly winds may reach 40 km/h, with moderate to rough seas in the Arabian Gulf and rough conditions developing in the Oman Sea by evening.
On Friday, skies will remain fair to partly cloudy, especially westwards. Rough seas in the morning are expected to subside gradually.
By Saturday, temperatures will edge up again under fair to partly cloudy skies, with lighter winds and slight to moderate seas.