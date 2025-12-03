GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai to Sharjah: Traffic warning issued as accident causes major delays on Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai police urge motorists heading towards Sharjah to drive cautiously

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road
Traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road
Gulf News archives

Dubai: Dubai Police have urged motorists heading towards Sharjah to exercise caution after a traffic accident caused significant congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Authorities reported long delays in the afternoon peak, with traffic backing up across multiple lanes as emergency teams attended the scene.

Drivers were advised to reduce speed, maintain safe distances and follow police instructions to ensure smooth traffic flow. They were also encouraged to use alternative routes where possible and allow additional travel time while the congestion is cleared.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The projects will improve road safety, reduce congestion, and shorten travel times between key areas in the emirate.

Sharjah unveils Dh150m bridge, ring road expansion

2m read
It's a generally clear day but you may hit some turbulence in select spots

Downtown Dubai drivers struggle with bottlenecks

1m read
Dubai-Sharjah routes congested – plan your commute

Dubai-Sharjah traffic: Multiple accidents cause delays

2m read
Emirates road traffic

Traffic alert: Key Sharjah-Dubai roads partially closed

1m read