UAE traffic alert: Downtown Dubai drivers struggle with bottlenecks

Stay calm and carry on

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
It's a generally clear day but you may hit some turbulence in select spots
Dubai: If you are en route to work this morning (Nov 27), you are in luck – everything points to light traffic and easy-to-navigate roads in most areas. Downtown Dubai, however, is a bit of an exception as as there are some bottlenecks on D71 and Zaa'beel Second.

Traffic on Ras Al Kor Road’s E44 is also sluggish.

This morning, Dubai Police urged drivers to keep their cars in optimal condition by scheduling regular maintenance checks. “This will prevent unexpected breakdowns and provide a safer driving experience,” it said on its social media accounts.

Dubai Police also recently called for caution when exiting cars. It asked motorists to always check each seat to ensure no child or important document had been left behind.  

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
