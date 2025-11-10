Expect delays on these roads as UAE rush hour slows traffic

Commuters face slow-moving traffic on Dubai's major routes
Dubai: Motorists across the UAE, particularly those commuting into and through Dubai, faced the typical heavy rush hour congestion this Monday morning, November 10, 2025. The primary traffic build-up was observed on major inter-city routes and key arterial highways connecting residential and industrial sectors.
Commuters travelling from Sharjah towards Dubai, as well as those navigating the core Sheikh Zayed Road corridor, experienced significant slowdowns averaging 15 to 25 minutes of added journey time through the peak 7 am to 10 am window. Drivers are advised to use navigation apps to check real-time speeds and plan for potential delays before exiting secondary roads.
Heavy congestion was reported across the industrial heartlands, centered notably around the Ras Al Khor Road (E44) and its intersection points. Traffic heading towards the city center, as well as movements within the industrial zones of Ras Al Khor, experienced bottlenecking due to the density of commercial vehicles.
Similarly, the Al Quoz industrial areas saw significant inbound congestion as workers arrived, impacting connectivity to Al Khail Road. This localised traffic pattern created compounding delays on routes merging into the main E44, especially near the exits for Oud Metha and Al Jaddaf.
Further west, the residential and commercial areas of Al Barsha were also heavily affected by the morning commute. Slow-moving traffic was observed on internal roads and feeder streets, particularly along Umm Suqeim Street and the routes connecting Al Barsha to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.
Meanwhile, the traffic flow leading into the Dubai Design District (d3) in the Business Bay extension area was sluggish. Delays in this area also put pressure on the parallel Al Khail Road as drivers sought alternate routes to bypass the central core congestion.
