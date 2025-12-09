UAE traffic alert: Accident slows traffic on Emirates Road in Dubai

The incident occurred on the major artery before the Fly Dubai building on the stretch heading towards Al Aweer, according to a traffic update issued by Dubai Police on X (formerly Twitter).

Motorists using the Emirates Road route are advised to follow all instructions from traffic police and allow extra time for their journeys this morning.

Furthermore, the Police warned against the common issue of motorists stopping or slowing down around accident sites. Authorities stressed that avoiding the crowding of accident scenes is vital, as it helps keep the flow of traffic smooth and ensures that emergency services can access the area without impediment to carry out their essential work.

Dubai Police recently issued a series of advisories aimed at improving road safety and managing congestion during emergencies. A key message reiterated the importance of indicator use, reminding drivers to signal clearly before changing lanes or making turns to inform other road users of their intentions.

