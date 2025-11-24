Rush-hour alert: Multiple accidents cause heavy traffic on Dubai-Sharjah roads

UAE commuters face heavy Monday morning traffic amid multiple accidents
Drivers are advised to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time.
Multiple collisions are further slowing traffic across key routes in Dubai and Sharjah.
In Dubai, accidents have been reported near Al Karama on D75, on E66 near Silicon Oasis Mall, and two separate incidents near Muhaisnah, while D89 has also seen two collisions. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road between Al Twar Third and Muhaisnah is affected by another accident.
In Sharjah, crashes have been reported near Al Khan, Hay Al Qasimiah, and Al Yash, with the S116 road near Hay Hoshi in Al Badee Suburb also impacted.
Visitors heading to the Big 5 Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 24–27 November should expect heavy traffic and higher parking costs.
A variable tariff has been activated in the Major Events Parking zone (Code X), set at Dh25 per hour. For those spending the full day at the event, public transport is recommended as the fastest and most economical option.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised using public transport or alternative parking to avoid delays while travelling to DWTC
Dubai Police have reminded motorists on social media to always check the back seats before leaving their vehicles to ensure no child has been left inside.
