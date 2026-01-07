GOLD/FOREX
Dubai, Sharjah roads experience evening slowdown

Evening Traffic Snarls Hit Dubai and Sharjah Roads

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
The situation at present, according to Google
You’ll need to exercise both caution and patience this evening (Dec 7) to get to where you are going in Dubai as traffic on some roads is seeing a slowdown, according to Google Maps’ real-time road data. In DIFC, for instance, Al Mustaqbal street is seeing traffic crawling.

Near Downtown Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road is also experiencing some bottlenecks. As is Al Wasl Road.

Meanwhile, the traffic Sharjah is experiencing is particularly heavy this evening, including at Al Jazzat and on E88, Halwan, all the way to Wasit Square. Wasit street is seeing a similar influx of vehicles.

Traffic on Al Mareija and 1st remain demanding as well. Downtown Al Bu Daniq is seeing an evening rush as well, so be prepared for time in your vehicle if you are planning a visit.

