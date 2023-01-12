Dubai: The General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police has seized 90 vehicles for reckless and dangerous driving in the Al Ruwayyah area during the rains.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that the traffic patrols spotted drivers performing reckless and dangerous acts in the Al-Ruwayyah area last weekend during the rains.
The vehicles were seized and drivers referred to the competent authorities to take legal action against them.
Major General Al Mazrouei warned against driving recklessly on the roads.
He stressed that there is zero tolerance for reckless drivers, especially those involved in “drifting” and other dangerous acts.
He pointed out the need for motorists to drive cautiously during the rains, taking into account weather fluctuations, and the vehicle’s response to these conditions.