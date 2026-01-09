Dubai cancels six flights to Iran amid growing regional disruptions

The cancellations come amid broader regional aviation disruptions
Dubai: At least six flights scheduled for Friday between Dubai and several Iranian cities were cancelled, according to data published on the Dubai Airports website, adding to growing disruption in regional air travel linked to unrest in Iran.
According to Al Khaleej newspaper, the cancelled services included routes to Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad, some of Iran’s main air hubs.
No official reasons were provided for the cancellations, and there was no immediate clarification on whether alternative arrangements were being offered to affected passengers.
The cancellations come amid broader regional aviation disruptions. In Turkey, Turkish Airlines cancelled all five of its Friday flights to Tehran, according to the Istanbul Airport mobile application. The same source showed that five additional flights operated by Iranian airlines were also cancelled, while seven other flights to Tehran remained scheduled.
Turkish authorities have so far made no public comment on the situation in Iran, where protests over the rising cost of living have posed a significant challenge to the authorities led by Ali Khamenei. The demonstrations come as Iran continues to grapple with an economic crisis brought on by years of international sanctions, compounded by the impact of the June conflict with Israel.
