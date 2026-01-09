GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

How to get tickets for Turkish pop icon Tarkan's Abu Dhabi gig

After sold-out shows in Europe, tickets to this concert has gone on live now

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Tickets to Tarkan's concert is live now
Tickets to Tarkan's concert is live now
Supplied

Dubai: Tickets to Turkish pop icon Tarkan's Abu Dhabi gig is officially up for grabs.
The global superstar will take over Etihad Arena on April 17, 2026, marking his first-ever performance in the UAE capital and giving fans across the region a long-awaited chance to see him live.

Starting today on January, tickets are now on sale!

The Abu Dhabi show arrives at a major high point in Tarkan’s career. His upcoming Istanbul residency in January has already seen all eight shows at Volkswagen Arena sell out, with the first four dates selling out within just 45 minutes, followed soon after by the remaining performances.

His most recent European tour carried that momentum forward, filling arenas across Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Austria and Switzerland, including Uber Arena in Berlin, Barclays Arena in Hamburg, and The O2 in London.

Tarkan has shaped contemporary Turkish pop music since the start of his career in 1992, building a following that stretches far beyond Türkiye. With concerts across Europe, Russia, the United States, Asia, the Middle East and Australia, he has become one of the country’s most influential global music ambassadors.

His debut album Yine Sensiz (1992) achieved immediate success, followed by Aacayipsin and Ölürüm Sana, releases that cemented his place in the pop music scene. In 1999, he received the World Music Award. Over the course of his career, Tarkan has sold more than 15 million albums and delivered enduring hits including “Şımarık,” “Şıkıdım,” “Kuzu Kuzu,” “Dudu,” and “Yolla.”

He returned to the charts with 10 in 2017 and reunited with fans in 2024 with Kuantum 51, his first studio album in several years. In recent years, he has continued to release new music with singles such as “Geççek,” “Yap Bi Güzellik,” “Son Durak,” “Dönmüyor Giden,” and “Anılarla Yaşamak.”

Renowned for sold-out shows, a commanding stage presence and a strong connection with his audience, Tarkan’s concerts consistently attract overwhelming demand, with tickets often selling out well in advance. Now, Abu Dhabi fans will finally get the chance to experience his live show up close.

Event details:
Artist: Tarkan
Date: April 17, 2026
Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The winners, representing Jordan, India, Bangladesh, and the UAE, each took home Dh140,000.

4 expats win Dh140,000 each in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

2m read
Tarkan

Turkish pop icon Tarkan to make Abu Dhabi concert debut

2m read
Def Leppard is coming to Dubai in 2026

8 Dubai concerts for 2026 that you should book today

5m read
ENHYPEN performed for the K-Pop fest in 2023.

Hyperound K-Fest Abu Dhabi 2026: How to get tickets

2m read