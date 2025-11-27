14 violations to bring fines, impoundment in Ras Al Khaimah National Day drive

Stunts, sprays, overcrowding, illegal mods banned as RAK Police enforce safety measures
With the UAE’s 54th National Day approaching on December 2, Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced strict measures to ensure safety during the UAE’s 54th National Day celebrations, warning that 14 specific violations will be strictly enforced. Vehicles breaking the rules will face fines and impoundment.
The prohibited actions include obstructing traffic, blocking roads, performing stunts, hanging out of windows or sunroofs, overloading vehicles, covering front or side windows, using sun visors on the windshield, or altering license plates is not permitted. Tinting of the front glass is also prohibited and organizing random gatherings or parades is prohibited as well.
Authorities also cautioned against unauthorized vehicle modifications, loud music, raising non-UAE flags, using spray cans, or wearing scarves not related to the celebrations. Only official National Day stickers and the UAE flag are permitted.
Shops Compliance: Decoration shops must not install any non-compliant sticky label or flags on customer vehicles.
The move comes as part of the police’s plan to prevent dangerous behavior that could disrupt traffic or compromise public safety during the festive period.
Police have issued strict guidelines to prevent disruptions:
Traffic Disruption: Stopping vehicles unnecessarily, blocking roads, or performing stunts is strictly forbidden.
Unauthorized Gatherings: Spontaneous public processions or gatherings are not allowed.
Vehicle Capacity: Vehicles must not carry more passengers than legally permitted.
Safety Precautions: Leaning out of windows or keeping sunroofs permanently open is banned.
Police Instructions: All motorists and participants must follow traffic rules and comply with officers’ instructions.
Public Conduct and Dress Code
Authorities also highlighted rules for public behavior during celebrations:
National Day scarves only are allowed – other scarves are prohibited.
Noise and Music: Playing national anthems and national Day songs is allowed, while loud non-related music is restricted.
Use of Sprays: All types of celebratory sprays by drivers, passengers, or pedestrians are strictly prohibited.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox