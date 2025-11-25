UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad: Fujairah ramps up safety measures

Progress on ‘Zero Bureaucracy’ and digital alert system reviewed
Fujairah Police have stepped up preparations for the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, with the Permanent Higher Committee reviewing detailed security and traffic measures to ensure smooth and safe celebrations across the emirate.
The meeting, chaired by Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, brought together senior department heads and station directors. Officials assessed deployment strategies and traffic flow measures at key locations expecting large gatherings, aiming to ensure safety for residents, citizens, and visitors.
Committee members discussed regulations for electronic gaming venues, including opening hours and age limits, to protect young people. They also explored opportunities to strengthen oversight and update rules in collaboration with other government bodies.
Progress on the ‘Zero Bureaucracy’ initiative was reviewed, particularly the implementation of digital early warning systems across vital facilities. Participants emphasized streamlining processes, improving system integration, and enhancing emergency response reliability.
Major General Al Kaabi reaffirmed that Fujairah Police, under the Ministry of Interior, remain committed to raising service standards and operational readiness.
He highlighted the importance of coordination with partner entities to ensure safe and seamless National Day celebrations that reflect the UAE’s modern and progressive image.
