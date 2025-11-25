GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad: Fujairah ramps up safety measures

Progress on ‘Zero Bureaucracy’ and digital alert system reviewed

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Officials review ‘Zero Bureaucracy’ progress and digital early warning system across key facilities
Officials review ‘Zero Bureaucracy’ progress and digital early warning system across key facilities
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Fujairah Police have stepped up preparations for the UAE’s 54th Eid Al Etihad, with the Permanent Higher Committee reviewing detailed security and traffic measures to ensure smooth and safe celebrations across the emirate.

The meeting, chaired by Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, brought together senior department heads and station directors. Officials assessed deployment strategies and traffic flow measures at key locations expecting large gatherings, aiming to ensure safety for residents, citizens, and visitors.

Focus on youth safety and regulations

Committee members discussed regulations for electronic gaming venues, including opening hours and age limits, to protect young people. They also explored opportunities to strengthen oversight and update rules in collaboration with other government bodies.

Zero Bureaucracy and digital systems

Progress on the ‘Zero Bureaucracy’ initiative was reviewed, particularly the implementation of digital early warning systems across vital facilities. Participants emphasized streamlining processes, improving system integration, and enhancing emergency response reliability.

Commitment to secure celebrations

Major General Al Kaabi reaffirmed that Fujairah Police, under the Ministry of Interior, remain committed to raising service standards and operational readiness.

He highlighted the importance of coordination with partner entities to ensure safe and seamless National Day celebrations that reflect the UAE’s modern and progressive image.

Related Topics:
FujairahUAE National Day

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Drivers are urged to celebrate responsibly and ensure their vehicles remain compliant with traffic regulations.

UAE National Day: 11 things that will get you fined

2m read
Explore unique pavilions, handmade crafts, homegrown brands, cultural performances and nightly shows celebrating the UAE’s identity.

Top things to do at Global Village for UAE National Day

4m read
Where to watch UAE’s Eid Al Etihad 2025 celebrations across all emirates

Eid Al Etihad 2025: Where to celebrate and watch live

2m read
200 competitors for Fujairah Equestrian Championships

200 competitors for Fujairah Equestrian Championships

2m read