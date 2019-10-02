Drivers will be slapped with a Dh2,000 and 12 black points for driving a noisy car in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: Police have warned noisy drivers to watch out as their disruptive behaviour can incur a fine of Dh2,000 and 12 black points.

In an awareness video released by Abu Dhabi Police on Wednesday, noisy motorists were warned against revving their engines and causing a disturbance in residential areas.

Radars have also been installed in various parts of the emirate to capture the license plate of drivers who exceed 95 decibels. To put it into perspective, the noise limit for construction work as set by Dubai Municipality is set at 55 decibels, while an average bird call is recorded at 44 decibels. Meanwhile, the noise from a large electrical transformer can be at 50 decibels.

The radar device put into place measures decibels of passing cars and capture violators by video and audio. Those exceeding 95 decibels can be fined Dh2,000 and get 12 black points, along with confiscation of vehicles ranging up to six months, according to Article 20 of the Federal Traffic Law.

Lt. Col. Khalifa Al Khaili, director of the Traffic Control Department, earlier said noisy vehicles generate noise pollution and hamper other drivers’ behaviour on the road, which causes accidents. It may also cause the vehicle to deviate from its course and cause traffic accidents.

He called on motorists, especially young drivers, to avoid raising the noise levels and cause inconvenience to other road users by honking and excessive acceleration.