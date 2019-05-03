Those revving at over 95 decibels can get Dh2,000 fines and 12 black points

Sharjah: Sharjah Police have installed new radars that detect noisy motorists, in a bid to cut down on residential disturbance.

The device measures decibels of passing cars to capture violators in video and audio. Those exceeding 95 decibels can be fined Dh2,000 and get 12 black points along with confiscation of vehicles ranging up to six months, under Article 20 of the Federal Traffic Law.

New Radar on Sharjah Road to catch noisy motorists. Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Sharjah Police Commander in Chief inaugurated the device in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department and Colonel Rashid Al Fardan, Head of Traffic Engineering Department.