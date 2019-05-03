Sharjah: Sharjah Police have installed new radars that detect noisy motorists, in a bid to cut down on residential disturbance.
The device measures decibels of passing cars to capture violators in video and audio. Those exceeding 95 decibels can be fined Dh2,000 and get 12 black points along with confiscation of vehicles ranging up to six months, under Article 20 of the Federal Traffic Law.
Major General Saif Ziri Al Shamsi, Sharjah Police Commander in Chief inaugurated the device in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Alai Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department and Colonel Rashid Al Fardan, Head of Traffic Engineering Department.
Al Shamsi said he hoped the device would reduce noise violations, while Al Naqbi said more such devices would be rolled out across the emirate.