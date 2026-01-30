GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Dubai Traffic advisory: Police urge drivers to follow speed limits

Few bottle necks sad road blocks, but all in a smoooth

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Huge traffic at Mohammed Bin Zayed road in Dubai.
Huge traffic at Mohammed Bin Zayed road in Dubai.
Staff-Supplied

Dubai Police issued an advisory for drivers in the UAE this morning, calling for them to adhere to the posted speed limits to ensure their own safety and the safety of others.

This is a particularly apt call on a day when traffic is seen running generally smoothly across Dubai, with the exception of a few bottlenecks.

Google Maps’ live traffic data puts the roads in Dubai Design District. Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Trade Centre is also seeing some delays – this is probably because of the annual exhibition Gulfood that’s taking place at DWTC until today.

This exhibition is the world's largest annual food and beverage sourcing event, and in order to keep traffic running smoothly, Dubai is hosting the event in two venues - Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

Al Khaleej St next to Al Hamriya Port in Deira is also seeing a slowdown.

Meanwhile, the S113 and some spots on the E11, from Sharjah to Dubai is seeing slow-moving traffic.

If you are in Al Khan, Sharjah be prepared for delays as a traffic accident has occurred.

In Al Mamzar, residents are finding it a bit tougher than usual to take their usual routes as traffic persists.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Traffic alert: Major delays hit Dubai, Sharjah roads

Traffic alert: Major delays hit Dubai, Sharjah roads

1m read
For illustrative purposes only.

Multiple crashes disrupt Sharjah-Dubai commute

1m read
Live traffic data shows widespread delays, minor accidents and red zones on key UAE roads.

Major Dubai–Sharjah roads snarls due to evening traffic

1m read
Traffic on Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road during heavy rain in Dubai.

Traffic alert: Dubai-Sharjah delays after accident

1m read