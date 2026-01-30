Dubai Traffic advisory: Police urge drivers to follow speed limits

Few bottle necks sad road blocks, but all in a smoooth
Dubai Police issued an advisory for drivers in the UAE this morning, calling for them to adhere to the posted speed limits to ensure their own safety and the safety of others.
This is a particularly apt call on a day when traffic is seen running generally smoothly across Dubai, with the exception of a few bottlenecks.
Google Maps’ live traffic data puts the roads in Dubai Design District. Sheikh Zayed Road, near the Trade Centre is also seeing some delays – this is probably because of the annual exhibition Gulfood that’s taking place at DWTC until today.
This exhibition is the world's largest annual food and beverage sourcing event, and in order to keep traffic running smoothly, Dubai is hosting the event in two venues - Dubai World Trade Centre and Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.
Al Khaleej St next to Al Hamriya Port in Deira is also seeing a slowdown.
Meanwhile, the S113 and some spots on the E11, from Sharjah to Dubai is seeing slow-moving traffic.
If you are in Al Khan, Sharjah be prepared for delays as a traffic accident has occurred.
In Al Mamzar, residents are finding it a bit tougher than usual to take their usual routes as traffic persists.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox