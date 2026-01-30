Light to moderate north-westerly winds will prevail
Dubai: The UAE will experience a spell of milder temperatures, shifting winds and increased humidity over the coming days, as a weak low-pressure system influences weather conditions across the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Today’s weather is expected to remain generally fair to partly cloudy, though periods of cloud cover may develop at times over eastern and northern regions.
Temperatures will ease slightly compared to recent days, offering cooler daytime conditions, particularly inland and in mountainous areas.
Humidity is forecast to rise overnight and into Saturday morning across parts of the coast and interior, raising the likelihood of fog or mist forming in the early hours.
Motorists are advised to remain alert during morning travel, especially in low-lying and open areas.
Light to moderate north-westerly winds will prevail, occasionally strengthening over coastal waters. Sea conditions are expected to be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Oman Sea may turn rough by evening before easing later.
Across the country, daytime temperatures will vary by region. Coastal and island areas are expected to see highs in the mid to upper 20s Celsius, while internal regions may reach slightly higher. Mountain areas will remain cooler, with temperatures dropping into single digits overnight.
Looking ahead to the weekend, similar conditions are expected to persist on Saturday, with fair to partly cloudy skies and low clouds forming over some coastal and northern areas.
Humidity will continue to build overnight, again increasing the chance of fog or mist early Sunday. Winds will shift gradually, becoming southeasterly at times, with gusts reaching up to 40 kilometres per hour over the sea. Marine conditions may remain unsettled during the morning before gradually improving.
By Sunday, temperatures are forecast to rise slightly, particularly in eastern parts of the country. Skies will remain mostly fair, with intermittent cloud cover. Humid conditions are likely to return overnight across coastal and inland areas, while winds ease and seas become calmer.
Early next week, the weather is expected to remain stable, with fair to partly cloudy conditions continuing through Monday and Tuesday. Light to moderate winds will persist, and humidity may again increase during the night and early morning along the coast. Sea conditions are forecast to stay generally slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
