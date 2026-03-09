GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Gargash: Sacrifices of UAE martyrs will remain a lasting source of national pride

UAE mourns two soldiers killed in helicopter crash

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash
Gulf News archives

Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash stressed that the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs will remain a lasting source of pride and honour for the nation. 

In a post on X, Gargash said: “May God have mercy on the martyrs of the nation, the loyal falcons of our armed forces who fell while carrying out their national duty." 

"Their sacrifices for the UAE will always remain a source of pride and honour, and their memory will live on in our hearts, reminding us of the true meaning of loyalty, dedication and service.” 

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

“Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies go to their families. May God protect the UAE, its leadership and its people,” Gargash tweeted. 

His statement came after the Ministry of Defence announced the martyrdom of two members of the Armed Forces following a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction while they were performing their national duty in the country on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Anwar Gargash: UAE acting in self-defence

1m read
Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President

UAE stands strong on Sheikh Zayed’s principles: Gargash

1m read
Dr. Anwar Mohammed Gargash

Gargash: Sheikh Zayed would be proud of UAE today

1m read
Anwar Gargash: UAE ready to defend its sovereignty

Anwar Gargash: UAE ready to defend its sovereignty

2m read