Gargash: Sacrifices of UAE martyrs will remain a lasting source of national pride

UAE mourns two soldiers killed in helicopter crash
Abu Dhabi: Dr. Anwar Gargash stressed that the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs will remain a lasting source of pride and honour for the nation.
In a post on X, Gargash said: “May God have mercy on the martyrs of the nation, the loyal falcons of our armed forces who fell while carrying out their national duty."
"Their sacrifices for the UAE will always remain a source of pride and honour, and their memory will live on in our hearts, reminding us of the true meaning of loyalty, dedication and service.”
“Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies go to their families. May God protect the UAE, its leadership and its people,” Gargash tweeted.
His statement came after the Ministry of Defence announced the martyrdom of two members of the Armed Forces following a helicopter crash caused by a technical malfunction while they were performing their national duty in the country on Monday, March 9, 2026.