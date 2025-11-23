GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Big 5 Global in Dubai: Heavy traffic expected for 4 days, Dh25 parking fees activated

Dubai RTA advises visitors to use public transport or alternative parking to avoid delays

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai visitors warned: Higher parking fees expected for Big 5 Global
Dubai visitors warned: Higher parking fees expected for Big 5 Global
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Visitors heading to the Big 5 Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 24–27 November should expect heavier traffic and significantly higher parking costs.

A variable tariff has been activated for the Major Events Parking zone (Code X) to manage the surge in demand, with parking set at Dh25 per hour.

Parkin, on its social media, announced that a variable tariff has been activated for the Major Events Parking zone (Code X) to manage the surge in demand, with parking set at Dh25 per hour.

For those planning a full day at the show, parking fees could quickly add up, making public transport the fastest and most economical option.

How to reach DWTC easily

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised visitors to consider public transport or alternative parking options to avoid delays and reduce stress while travelling to the venue.

1. Take the Dubai Metro

  • Direct access: The Red Line stops at World Trade Centre Station, saving time and eliminating parking stress.

  • Nol card fares: Dh15 (Silver) or Dh25 (Gold) round-trip. Top-ups are simple via the nol Pay app or station machines.

2. Use buses or the Dubai Tram

  • Dubai’s integrated network offers reliable alternatives. Use the Shail app to find the quickest route from your location.

Park & Ride alternatives

If driving is unavoidable:

1. Park at metro stations

  • National Paints Station

  • Centrepoint Station

  • e& Station
    Then take the Metro directly to DWTC.

2. Nearby multi-storey car parks

  • Al Jaffliya Car Park

  • Al Satwa Car Park

This approach lets visitors combine driving with public transport, avoiding Code X fees while easing traffic congestion.

Big 5 Global highlights

The 46th edition of Big 5 Global brings together the construction and urban development community across the MEASA region.

Over four days, visitors can explore sourcing, knowledge-sharing, and products focused on supply chain resilience, technology advancement, sustainable transformation, and talent empowerment.

Sustainability takes centre stage this year with the Big 5 Impact Trail, guiding visitors to suppliers offering greener materials and low-emission solutions.

Related Topics:
ParkinRTADubaiDubai parking

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain hits Dh150K Big Ticket win

Bangladeshi expat in Al Ain hits Dh150K Big Ticket win

2m read
Dubai is investing heavily in road expansions and public transport upgrades to ensure faster, more efficient travel.

9 mega projects that could end traffic in Dubai

6m read
How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Beautyworld 2025

How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Beautyworld 2025

2m read
How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Gitex Global 2025

How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Gitex Global 2025

3m read