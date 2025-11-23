Dubai RTA advises visitors to use public transport or alternative parking to avoid delays
Dubai: Visitors heading to the Big 5 Global at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 24–27 November should expect heavier traffic and significantly higher parking costs.
A variable tariff has been activated for the Major Events Parking zone (Code X) to manage the surge in demand, with parking set at Dh25 per hour.
For those planning a full day at the show, parking fees could quickly add up, making public transport the fastest and most economical option.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has advised visitors to consider public transport or alternative parking options to avoid delays and reduce stress while travelling to the venue.
Direct access: The Red Line stops at World Trade Centre Station, saving time and eliminating parking stress.
Nol card fares: Dh15 (Silver) or Dh25 (Gold) round-trip. Top-ups are simple via the nol Pay app or station machines.
Dubai’s integrated network offers reliable alternatives. Use the Shail app to find the quickest route from your location.
If driving is unavoidable:
National Paints Station
Centrepoint Station
e& Station
Then take the Metro directly to DWTC.
Al Jaffliya Car Park
Al Satwa Car Park
This approach lets visitors combine driving with public transport, avoiding Code X fees while easing traffic congestion.
The 46th edition of Big 5 Global brings together the construction and urban development community across the MEASA region.
Over four days, visitors can explore sourcing, knowledge-sharing, and products focused on supply chain resilience, technology advancement, sustainable transformation, and talent empowerment.
Sustainability takes centre stage this year with the Big 5 Impact Trail, guiding visitors to suppliers offering greener materials and low-emission solutions.
