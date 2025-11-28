UAE traffic alert: Accidents cause tailbacks on Dubai–Sharjah routes, avoid key roads

Dubai Police urge drivers to stay alert, watch for pedestrians and avoid distractions
Dubai/Sharjah: Motorists across the UAE are experiencing significant rush-hour delays on Friday morning. Real-time Google Maps data shows heavy traffic on major highways, particularly along routes connecting Sharjah and Dubai.
Dubai Police took to social media to urge drivers to stay alert and focused, reminding them to watch for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users, and to avoid distractions.
In Sharjah, E311, Al Khan, Industrial Area 13, and the Al Khalidiya District are experiencing the worst congestion.
Several accidents have also been reported, including Industrial Area 13, Al Khawaneej 2, and Al Riqaibah 2, adding to the delays.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive cautiously, and consider alternative routes where possible to avoid getting stuck in traffic.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox