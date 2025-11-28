GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE traffic alert: Accidents cause tailbacks on Dubai–Sharjah routes, avoid key roads

Dubai Police urge drivers to stay alert, watch for pedestrians and avoid distractions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
UAE traffic alert: Heavy congestion on Dubai–Sharjah route
UAE traffic alert: Heavy congestion on Dubai–Sharjah route
Gulf News

Dubai/Sharjah: Motorists across the UAE are experiencing significant rush-hour delays on Friday morning. Real-time Google Maps data shows heavy traffic on major highways, particularly along routes connecting Sharjah and Dubai.

Dubai Police took to social media to urge drivers to stay alert and focused, reminding them to watch for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users, and to avoid distractions.

In Sharjah, E311, Al Khan, Industrial Area 13, and the Al Khalidiya District are experiencing the worst congestion.

Several accidents have also been reported, including Industrial Area 13, Al Khawaneej 2, and Al Riqaibah 2, adding to the delays.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive cautiously, and consider alternative routes where possible to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

Related Topics:
UAE traffic finesSharjahDubai Policetranspsort

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The initiative aims to support motorists and improve road safety compliance.

This National Day, get all your black points removed

1m read
Dubai-Sharjah traffic snarled by multiple accidents

Alert: Multiple accidents jam Dubai-Sharjah roads

2m read
Heavy congestion on Dubai–Sharjah route, speed limits reduced amid fog. Photo for illustrative purpose only

Avoid these roads: Heavy traffic on Dubai–Sharjah route

2m read
Stricter regulations is a response to the growing number of road accidents involving delivery riders in recent years.

New rules: Delivery riders restricted in Dubai, Sharjah

2m read