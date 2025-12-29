UAE traffic alert: Morning delays on E11 and E311 between Dubai–Sharjah today

Real-time data from Google Maps and Waze highlights a heavily congested morning rush hour
Dubai: As of Monday morning, December 29, 2025, motorists traveling between Dubai and Sharjah are experiencing significant congestion across the major arterial networks. Real-time data from Google Maps and Waze highlights a heavily congested morning rush hour, with travel times nearly doubling on several key routes due to high commuter volume and ongoing road development projects.
Heavy traffic is currently reported on the E11 (Sheikh Zayed Road) and E311 (Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road), particularly for those heading from Sharjah into Dubai. The 'red zones' this morning include the Al Nahda and Al Qusais sectors, where tailbacks are stretching back toward the Sahara Centre.
In Dubai, specific bottlenecks are affecting Al Khail Road (E44) near the Business Bay exits and Ras Al Khor Road, where high vehicle density is slowing the flow toward Downtown. Waze users have also flagged minor fender-benders in the Muhaisnah and Al Majaz areas, further compounding delays for those entering the city.
Recent lane additions near the Khulafa Al Rashideen Bridge are helping to mitigate some pressure, though the sheer volume of holiday-season commuters continues to test the capacity of the Sharjah-Dubai link.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning for dusty conditions and gusty winds today, which is impacting visibility on open highways like Emirates Road (E611). Authorities are urging motorists to reduce speeds and maintain increased following distances.
Drivers are strongly advised to keep their navigation apps active for live re-routing suggestions to avoid sudden snarls or accident-related diversions.
