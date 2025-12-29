UAE traffic alert: Morning delays on E11 and E311 between Dubai–Sharjah today

In Dubai, specific bottlenecks are affecting Al Khail Road (E44) near the Business Bay exits and Ras Al Khor Road, where high vehicle density is slowing the flow toward Downtown. Waze users have also flagged minor fender-benders in the Muhaisnah and Al Majaz areas, further compounding delays for those entering the city.

Heavy traffic is currently reported on the E11 (Sheikh Zayed Road) and E311 (Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road), particularly for those heading from Sharjah into Dubai. The 'red zones' this morning include the Al Nahda and Al Qusais sectors, where tailbacks are stretching back toward the Sahara Centre.

Dubai : As of Monday morning, December 29, 2025, motorists traveling between Dubai and Sharjah are experiencing significant congestion across the major arterial networks. Real-time data from Google Maps and Waze highlights a heavily congested morning rush hour, with travel times nearly doubling on several key routes due to high commuter volume and ongoing road development projects.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi Social Media Reporter

Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com