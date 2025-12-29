GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE traffic alert: Morning delays on E11 and E311 between Dubai–Sharjah today

Real-time data from Google Maps and Waze highlights a heavily congested morning rush hour

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
UAE traffic alert: Morning delays on E11 and E311 between Dubai–Sharjah today
Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: As of Monday morning, December 29, 2025, motorists traveling between Dubai and Sharjah are experiencing significant congestion across the major arterial networks. Real-time data from Google Maps and Waze highlights a heavily congested morning rush hour, with travel times nearly doubling on several key routes due to high commuter volume and ongoing road development projects.

Major congestion points and hotspots

Heavy traffic is currently reported on the E11 (Sheikh Zayed Road) and E311 (Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road), particularly for those heading from Sharjah into Dubai. The 'red zones' this morning include the Al Nahda and Al Qusais sectors, where tailbacks are stretching back toward the Sahara Centre.

In Dubai, specific bottlenecks are affecting Al Khail Road (E44) near the Business Bay exits and Ras Al Khor Road, where high vehicle density is slowing the flow toward Downtown. Waze users have also flagged minor fender-benders in the Muhaisnah and Al Majaz areas, further compounding delays for those entering the city.

Recent lane additions near the Khulafa Al Rashideen Bridge are helping to mitigate some pressure, though the sheer volume of holiday-season commuters continues to test the capacity of the Sharjah-Dubai link.

Safety and weather warnings

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a warning for dusty conditions and gusty winds today, which is impacting visibility on open highways like Emirates Road (E611). Authorities are urging motorists to reduce speeds and maintain increased following distances.

Drivers are strongly advised to keep their navigation apps active for live re-routing suggestions to avoid sudden snarls or accident-related diversions.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi
Surabhi VasundharadeviSocial Media Reporter
Surabhi is a social media reporter with almost a decade of experience in the field of journalism. She’s all about trending stories, while being a full-on car and bike enthusiast. If it’s got wheels or horsepower, Surabhi is interested. She also enjoys writing about cool tech and tasty food—basically, anything that makes life more exciting. Whether she’s exploring new recipes, or spotting the next big online trend, Surabhi is all about creating content that’s fun to read, easy to share, and always on point with what’s hot right now. Have a story to share with her? Reach out to Surabhi on svasundharadevi@gulfnews.com
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Traffic alert: Expect delays on key Dubai routes

Traffic alert: Expect delays on key Dubai routes

1m read
Multiple crashes along Emirates Road caused heavy traffic.

Rain, multiple crashes trigger severe evening traffic

2m read
Multiple vehicle accidents slow Sharjah-Dubai traffic

Multiple vehicle accidents slow Sharjah-Dubai traffic

2m read
Traffic on Sheikh Zayed Road

Traffic alert: Accident on Sheikh Zayed causes delays

1m read