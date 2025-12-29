GOLD/FOREX
UAE to experience for unsettled weather with rain, strong winds expected over coming days

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
The Centre said the weather will be partly cloudy to overcast
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The UAE is set to experience unsettled weather conditions on Monday, with cloud cover, gusty winds and a chance of rainfall in parts of the country, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

In its daily weather bulletin, the centre said conditions are being influenced by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an upper-air low-pressure system, creating atmospheric instability across several regions.

Weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with the possibility of convective cloud formation bringing rainfall to some coastal, northern and eastern areas. 

Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly during the day, while winds will be moderate to fresh and may strengthen at times, particularly near cloud formations, leading to blowing dust and reduced visibility in exposed areas.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius in coastal and island areas, while internal regions may see highs of up to 30 degrees. 

Mountain areas will remain cooler, with maximum temperatures ranging from 13 to 20 degrees. Overnight lows are forecast to fall to around 16 to 20 degrees along the coast, 12 to 17 degrees inland and as low as 9 degrees in the mountains.

Winds will blow from the south-west to north-west at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with gusts of up to 45 kilometres per hour in coastal areas. Sea conditions are expected to be moderate to rough at times in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Unsettled conditions are forecast to continue over the next few days. On Tuesday and Wednesday, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with further chances of rainfall in northern, coastal and eastern areas, accompanied by stronger north-westerly winds and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Sea conditions are likely to turn rough to very rough at times during this period.

By Thursday and Friday, weather conditions are expected to gradually stabilise, with fair to partly cloudy skies prevailing. However, humid conditions during the night and early morning may lead to the formation of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas, particularly towards the end of the week.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
