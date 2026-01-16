Weekend plans, pending? Same. Whether you’re in the mood for a relaxed catch-up over a proper pie and pint, a hands-on pizza workshop, or a Sunday brunch where the kids are genuinely entertained, this weekend in the UAE is stacked with great options. There are pasta deals worth leaving the sofa for, hotel offers that make staying in the city tempting, and even a mountain daycation that practically begs you to switch off. From Dubai to Hatta, these things to do in the UAE this weekend are easy, affordable and guaranteed to make your days off count.

Surrounded by green bumps of land where peacocks freely roam and a horizontal vista that treats you to a mountainous view, JA Hatta Fort Hotel is built for a luxe moment that revives your batteries. This year, it’s also giving you a ‘Mountain Daycation’ where you can enjoy the ambience, spend quality time with the kiddos – who should check out the horses and gazelles on the property – relax by the pool (there’s an adults-only dip and another one for kids to make a splash in). With this package you also get a hearty buffet or three-course lunch, complemented by a refreshing fruit platter and two mocktails. Just remember to reserve it at least 48 hours before your visit.

Even if you’re not doing Veganuary, ATTIKO’s new vegetarian menu is well worth a try. Designed for sharing, it’s packed with flavour-forward dishes like mushroom and truffle gyoza, cauliflower maki and miso-glazed eggplant, all with the restaurant’s signature Japanese and Pan-Asian flair. It’s indulgent without feeling heavy, beautifully presented, and ideal for a relaxed dinner with friends that still feels a little special.

If you love a good afternoon tea moment, this one’s worth lingering over. Zenon Dubai’s Athenian Afternoons brings a Mediterranean twist to the classic ritual, with savoury bites, fluffy scones and a seriously impressive dessert spread. Add in beautiful Grecian-style interiors, great coffee, premium teas or a glass of bubbles, and you’ve got the perfect excuse to slow things down for a few hours in Downtown. Ideal for catch-ups, celebrations or a solo treat.

Why stop at one when you can sample two? At Ciao Bella, it really is pasta night every weekend – when you get to order two pastas, then pay for just one.

Feel like a catch up with the pals over the weekend? Consider The Underground Pub where you can sip on a cool (or warm) bevvie, relax in the company of good friends, tuck into a warm, flaky pie, and carry home the laughter that power you through next week.

Come hungry – you’ll want to stay for the food. The cookout brunch at Rodeo Drive Ibn Battuta Gate on Sundays serve up everything from Latin-inspired tacos and empanadas to pizzas, sliders and classics. Each person gets one starter and one main course while dessert comes in sharing sizes. Fussy little ones? There’s a special menu that’ll make things easy – food up for grabs includes pizza, hot dogs, burgers, chicken tenders, and mac & cheese. Plus, there are tonnes of fun activities for everyone. For the young-in’s there are custom cowboy hat-making; meet-and-greet moments with the Rodeo mascot; dedicated kids’ play area with nanny supervision; and arcade games. For the adults, there’s live music and entertainment.

Bring tissues — and your best sing-along voice. Lewis Capaldi lands at Saadiyat Nights on January 17 for a night packed with emotional anthems, crowd favourites and his trademark dry humour. It’s the kind of concert that feels big, loud and surprisingly intimate all at once. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just love a live show that hits you right in the feels, this open-air gig is shaping up to be a memorable one.

Calling all pizza fans. Learn how to create the perfect crust and impress the fam (and friends) with a workshop on Saturday that will teach you the ultimate technique. The Pizza Making Workshop on World Pizza Day – marked on Jan 17 as a result of UNESCO's recognition of Neapolitan pizza making – will see you craft the perfect slice before you eat your lovely creation and sip on a beverage.

Stay and play near the centre of the city this March for more than two days and you’ll find that this option will give you 20 per cent off your stay and additional perks. Do you really need another reason to chill?

