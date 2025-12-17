Sharjah Police urge caution as dust reduces road visibility

Motorists urged to slow down and keep safe distances amid unstable weather
Sharjah: Sharjah Police have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution after unstable weather conditions and blowing dust led to a sharp drop in horizontal visibility across several parts of the emirate on Wednesday.
In a traffic alert issued via social media, police warned drivers to remain vigilant and adjust their driving behaviour to suit the changing conditions, stressing the importance of road safety during periods of poor visibility.
Sharjah Police advised road users to follow key safety measures, including reducing speed, maintaining a safe distance between vehicles to allow for sudden braking, and avoiding distractions while driving.
“Drivers are urged to handle the road with care and strictly follow traffic instructions to ensure the safety of all road users,” the police said.
