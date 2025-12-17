GOLD/FOREX
Sandstorm hits Dubai as visibility drops across city

Strong winds carry sand across highways, prompting safety alerts and traffic warnings

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Thick veil of dust blankets Dubai skyline as sandstorm reduces visibility across the emirate.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
Motorists inch forward on Emirates Road through blowing sand and low visibility conditions.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News
National Centre of Meteorology issues dust alert as winds carry desert sand into city streets.
Devadasan K P/Gulf News
Dust-laden skies turn horizon hazy, prompting safety advisories for drivers and outdoor workers.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
Blowing dust engulfs highways and neighbourhoods, with police urging caution on the roads.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
NCM warns that dust and sand will continue to impact visibility late into the evening.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
From skyscrapers to highways, Dubai battles dusty weather and swirling sandstorms today.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
