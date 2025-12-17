UAE weather forecast: Brace for heavy rain, dust storms from Thursday until weekend

The weather on Friday will be dominated by unstable conditions, characterised by partly cloudy to overcast skies and the formation of heavy convective clouds. These formations will trigger varying intensities of rain across the Emirates, with many areas experiencing intense lightning and thunder. Isolated spots may even see hail as the cold air mass intensifies. Alongside the precipitation, a significant drop in temperature will sweep through, making for a much cooler day compared to earlier in the week. Winds will be particularly aggressive, gusting up to 65 km/h, which will kick up dust and sand, severely reducing horizontal visibility for motorists. Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads and avoid wadi areas prone to flash flooding.