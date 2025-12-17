UAE weather forecast: Brace for heavy rain, dust storms from Thursday until weekend

NCM says more rain, dust and hail! What residents need to know.
Dubai: Residents and travellers in the UAE are experiencing atmospheric instability as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a mix of heavy rainfall ,duststorms, and shifting winds.
A significant shift in the UAE's weather pattern is currently underway as a deep low-pressure system moves across the Arabian Peninsula. This major rainfall event is set to sweep across the country, starting in the western regions and reaching Abu Dhabi by late Thursday night. By Friday daytime, the cloud cover will expand to Dubai, the northern regions, Al Ain, and eastern parts of the UAE, bringing widespread precipitation and a dramatic change in atmospheric conditions. Residents should brace for a period of heightened instability that will impact travel, outdoor activities, and daily commutes.
The weather on Friday will be dominated by unstable conditions, characterised by partly cloudy to overcast skies and the formation of heavy convective clouds. These formations will trigger varying intensities of rain across the Emirates, with many areas experiencing intense lightning and thunder. Isolated spots may even see hail as the cold air mass intensifies. Alongside the precipitation, a significant drop in temperature will sweep through, making for a much cooler day compared to earlier in the week. Winds will be particularly aggressive, gusting up to 65 km/h, which will kick up dust and sand, severely reducing horizontal visibility for motorists. Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution on the roads and avoid wadi areas prone to flash flooding.
By Saturday, the main weather system will begin to move out, leading to more stable conditions. While the heavy downpours will subside, northern and eastern areas may still see scattered convective( rainy) clouds and occasional showers.
Winds will shift to a Northwesterly flow, remaining moderate to fresh. Though the intensity will be lower than Friday, gusts could still reach 45 km/h, maintaining the risk of blowing dust. If you are planning outdoor activities, the afternoon is likely to be clearer than the morning, though the sea will remain rough, particularly in the Arabian Gulf.
The weekend concludes with a much quieter Sunday. While low clouds will persist over the islands and coastal western areas with a slight chance of light drizzle the sun is expected to break through in most regions.
Humidity will rise on Sunday night into Monday morning, potentially creating misty conditions in internal western areas. Winds will ease further, reaching speeds of 40 km/h, and the sea in the Oman Sea will settle to a moderate or slight state.
This weekend isn’t just about the rain; it marks a historic milestone for Dubai’s aviation sector. December 2025 is projected to be the busiest month in Dubai International’s (DXB) history, with over 8.7 million passengers expected.
Saturday, December 20, is anticipated to be a peak day, with passenger numbers likely surpassing 309,000. For those flying out of DXB or DWC, the combination of record crowds and unstable weather creates a 'perfect storm' of potential delays:
Road delays: Rain and blowing dust often lead to slower traffic and accidents on major highways like E11 and E311. Travellers are advised to leave for the airport much earlier than usual.
Flight operations: While Dubai’s airports are equipped for most conditions, heavy rain and thunderstorms can occasionally lead to gate holds or minor schedule adjustments for safety.
Terminal congestion: With record-breaking numbers, check-in and security queues will be longer. The weather may cause more people to arrive at the terminal at the same time to avoid road conditions.
If you are heading to the airport or travelling between emirates, stay updated via official weather channels.
