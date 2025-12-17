UAE weather forecast: Thunderstorms, rain and hail expected on Thursday

Winds are forecast to be moderate to fresh, raising dust and sand in exposed areas.
Dubai: Unsettled weather conditions are expected across the UAE on Thursday, with clouds thickening over parts of the country and the risk of rain, thunderstorms and strong winds, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
The Centre said the weather will be partly cloudy to overcast, with the formation of convective clouds over scattered areas. These could bring rain of varying intensity, accompanied in some locations by thunder and lightning, and the possibility of hail.
Winds are forecast to be moderate to fresh, becoming strong at times, raising dust and sand in exposed areas and leading to reduced horizontal visibility, particularly during periods of intensified wind activity. Wind speeds are expected to range between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h, shifting from south-easterly to north-westerly as the day progresses.
Maritime conditions are also set to deteriorate. In the Arabian Gulf, seas are forecast to be rough to very rough at times, with the first high tide expected at 11:15am and the first low tide at 7:07pm.
In the Sea of Oman, waters are expected to be rough, especially in areas affected by cloud cover. Tidal movements there include a first high tide at 9:53pm and a second at 8:11am, with low tides occurring at 2:35pm and 3:31am.
