UAE weather forecast: Dusty skies, light rain, and fog expected this week

NCM forecasts unsettled conditions and slightly cooler temperatures in northern areas
Dubai: Weather conditions across the UAE are expected to remain changeable over the coming days, with dusty and hazy conditions at times, fluctuating cloud cover and a chance of light rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
Forecasters said several parts of the country will experience shifting weather patterns, ranging from dusty and hazy skies to clear and partly cloudy conditions. Periods of light rain remain possible at intervals, alongside increased wind activity, particularly across coastal and marine areas.
Today and through Thursday morning, humid conditions are expected to persist, with an ongoing risk of fog or mist forming over western inland and coastal areas. Skies will range from clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over offshore islands and along some coastal regions.
Similar conditions are forecast for Friday morning, with humidity continuing to raise the likelihood of fog or mist in western areas. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly, particularly across northern parts of the country, while winds remain light to moderate.
By Saturday, weather conditions are expected to remain broadly similar, with variable cloud cover, lingering humidity during the early hours and occasional dusty conditions. Any rainfall is expected to be light and limited to isolated areas.
Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman through the period, while winds will generally stay light to moderate, becoming active at times.
Residents and motorists have been advised to exercise caution during periods of reduced visibility, particularly in the early morning hours, as fog and dust may affect road conditions in some areas.
