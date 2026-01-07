GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Dusty skies, light rain, and fog expected this week

NCM forecasts unsettled conditions and slightly cooler temperatures in northern areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Chilly weather with a drop in temperatures across the UAE
Chilly weather with a drop in temperatures across the UAE
Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Weather conditions across the UAE are expected to remain changeable over the coming days, with dusty and hazy conditions at times, fluctuating cloud cover and a chance of light rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Forecasters said several parts of the country will experience shifting weather patterns, ranging from dusty and hazy skies to clear and partly cloudy conditions. Periods of light rain remain possible at intervals, alongside increased wind activity, particularly across coastal and marine areas.

Today and through Thursday morning, humid conditions are expected to persist, with an ongoing risk of fog or mist forming over western inland and coastal areas. Skies will range from clear to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over offshore islands and along some coastal regions.

Similar conditions are forecast for Friday morning, with humidity continuing to raise the likelihood of fog or mist in western areas. Temperatures are expected to dip slightly, particularly across northern parts of the country, while winds remain light to moderate.

By Saturday, weather conditions are expected to remain broadly similar, with variable cloud cover, lingering humidity during the early hours and occasional dusty conditions. Any rainfall is expected to be light and limited to isolated areas.

Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman through the period, while winds will generally stay light to moderate, becoming active at times.

Residents and motorists have been advised to exercise caution during periods of reduced visibility, particularly in the early morning hours, as fog and dust may affect road conditions in some areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE weather: Low visibility in Abu Dhabi and Dubai as dense fog spreads across UAE

Dense fog blankets UAE, visibility low; drivers warned

3m read
Should UAE borrowers expect fewer rate cuts in 2026?

Should UAE borrowers expect fewer rate cuts in 2026?

3m read
Wahat Al Karama is a national tribute in Abu Dhabi that narrates stories of the UAE's heroes

Commemoration Day honours UAE’s heroes: Sheikha Latifa

1m read
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council

Sheikh Hamdan pays tribute to UAE’s fallen heroes

2m read