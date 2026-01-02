Dubai Police impound high-performance car after reckless driving video goes viral

High-speed stunts and illegal modifications result in vehicle impoundment
Dubai: Dubai Police have impounded a high-performance vehicle and taken legal action against its driver following a series of reckless traffic violations captured in a viral social media video.
Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, confirmed that patrols tracked down the vehicle after it was filmed performing dangerous stunts across multiple locations in Dubai, posing a serious risk to public safety.
The offences included excessive speeding and illegal vehicle modifications that caused flames to burst from the exhaust and created significant noise, disturbing residents and other road users.
“The road is not a stage for stunts or risky experiments,” Brigadier bin Suwaidan emphasised. “Such behaviour is not only a nuisance but extremely dangerous. Illegal modifications and reckless driving can lead to severe accidents, distract other motorists, and result in loss of vehicle control.”
In line with Dubai’s commitment to road safety, the vehicle was impounded under Decree No. 30 of 2023. The driver now faces strict legal measures, including a fine of up to Dh10,000 to release the vehicle.
Brigadier bin Suwaidan added that Dubai Police use advanced technology and digital monitoring to identify offenders, whether through field patrols or by investigating content shared on social media.
“Maintaining calm and discipline on our roads is a shared responsibility,” he said. “We urge all motorists to respect traffic laws, avoid illegal modifications, and ensure the safety and peace of the community.”
Dubai Police continue to encourage the public to report dangerous driving through official channels, including the Dubai Police website, reinforcing the city’s reputation as a safe and orderly environment for everyone.
