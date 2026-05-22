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Dubai Police seize stunt car, warn of Dh50,000 penalty

Driver caught performing reckless stunts and loud driving in residential area

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police impounded a vehicle after its driver performed dangerous stunts in Oud Al Muteena.
Dubai Police impounded a vehicle after its driver performed dangerous stunts in Oud Al Muteena.
Dubai Police

Dubai :Dubai Police have impounded a vehicle involved in reckless stunt driving in a residential neighbourhood, warning motorists that dangerous driving, illegal modifications and excessive vehicle noise will not be tolerated as authorities intensify efforts to protect public safety and residents’ quality of life.

The force said the driver was caught performing dangerous stunts, tyre screeching and deliberately increasing the vehicle’s noise level in the Oud Al Muteena area, behaviour that endangered lives, disturbed residents and damaged public property.

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According to Dubai Police, reckless driving, performing stunts and noise caused by illegally modified vehicles and loud engines are among the negative traffic behaviours that threaten road safety and disrupt public peace in residential communities.

The force stressed that such actions have a direct impact on community members, particularly children, the elderly and the sick, causing anxiety, disturbance and affecting residents’ comfort.

“These acts also breach public peace, harm quality of life in residential areas, and do not reflect the civilised conduct that distinguishes the emirate of Dubai,” Dubai Police said.

Brigadier Essam Ibrahim Al Awar, Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said traffic patrols managed to stop the vehicle after monitoring the dangerous behaviour.

“This behaviour endangered the driver’s life as well as the lives, safety and security of others, in addition to causing noise disturbance to residents and damaging public property in Oud Al Muteena,” Brig. Al Awar said.

He added that such reckless acts create chaos and pose a serious danger to road users and nearby residents.

Brig. Al Awar noted that noise generated by modified vehicles or stunt driving is not merely a traffic offence, but a harmful social behaviour that negatively affects community comfort and the stability of residential neighbourhoods.

“It disturbs families and creates fear and anxiety among road users, especially when such acts are repeated in residential areas,” he said.

Dubai Police confirmed that the driver was identified, summoned and admitted to the violations. Authorities subsequently impounded the vehicle and initiated legal action against him.

Brig. Al Awar said Dubai Police deals firmly with such serious violations because of their impact on traffic safety and public peace. He stressed that roads are not meant for stunts or dangerous experiments and warned that offenders face strict legal consequences.

Under Local Decree No. 30 of 2023, motorists involved in serious traffic violations may face fines of up to Dh50,000 to release impounded vehicles.

Dubai Police also confirmed that traffic surveillance will continue to be intensified across roads, vital areas and residential neighbourhoods through field patrols and smart traffic monitoring systems.

Brig. Al Awar urged motorists to follow traffic laws and drive responsibly to protect lives, property and public safety. He also called on residents to report dangerous driving through the Dubai Police app’s ‘Police Eye’ service or via the ‘We Are All Police’ programme on 901.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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