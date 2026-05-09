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Watch: Reckless driver arrested after dangerous stunts in Sharjah

Offence carries Dh2,000 fine, 23 traffic black points, vehicle confiscation for 60 days

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Police said authorities moved immediately after receiving reports about the incident, using video footage captured by private surveillance cameras.
Police said authorities moved immediately after receiving reports about the incident, using video footage captured by private surveillance cameras.
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Sharjah: Sharjah Police arrested a reckless driver who carried out dangerous stunts and drove recklessly inside a residential area of the emirate, following a rapid investigation supported by surveillance footage provided in cooperation with local residents.

Police said authorities moved immediately after receiving reports about the incident, using video footage captured by private surveillance cameras in the neighbourhood to identify the vehicle and take legal action against the driver.

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Sharjah Police added that reckless and dangerous driving is a serious traffic offence punishable under Article 1 of the traffic law, which covers driving in a manner that endangers the driver’s life or the lives, safety and security of others, or causes damage to public or private property.

Under the law, the offence carries a Dh2,000 fine, 23 traffic black points and vehicle confiscation for 60 days, in addition to impound release fees that can reach Dh15,000.

Authorities added that Article 73 of the traffic law also penalises unauthorised modifications to a vehicle’s engine or chassis. The violation carries a Dh1,000 fine, 12 black points and vehicle confiscation for 90 days, alongside release fees of up to Dh5,000.

Police warned that such practices pose a direct threat to lives and property, stressing the importance of adhering to traffic laws and responsible driving behaviour.

Sharjah Police also praised the role of community cooperation in supporting law enforcement efforts, describing residents as active security partners who contribute to rapid response and reporting. 

Authorities urged the public to report dangerous behaviour through official police channels or by contacting 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency cases, as part of efforts to strengthen safety and quality of life across the emirate.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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