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Sharjah Police launch anti-theft awareness drive

Campaign targets home and vehicle theft with public safety focus

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah Police launch proactive campaign to curb home and vehicle theft across the emirate
Sharjah Police launch proactive campaign to curb home and vehicle theft across the emirate
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah is stepping up efforts to protect residents and their property with a new, high-impact awareness campaign. The General Command of Sharjah Police, in partnership with the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, has launched “Your Belongings Are Your Responsibility,” an initiative designed to curb home burglaries and vehicle theft while reinforcing a culture of vigilance and shared responsibility across the emirate.

The campaign forms part of Sharjah Police’s ongoing efforts to enhance public security and promote a culture of shared responsibility in protecting personal property.

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Authorities said the initiative focuses on encouraging individuals to adopt preventive measures that help reduce opportunities for theft and improve overall community vigilance.

As part of the campaign rollout, awareness messages will be disseminated through multiple communication channels, with the support of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, to ensure wide public reach and maximum engagement across different segments of society.

The initiative also includes the distribution of multilingual awareness brochures, specifically targeting workers’ residential accommodations. These materials aim to educate residents on practical ways to prevent theft and protect their belongings. In addition, the campaign will be reinforced through digital awareness content published across various social media platforms.

Sharjah Police stressed that simple preventive steps — such as securing homes properly, locking vehicles, and avoiding leaving valuable items in visible or exposed areas — play a significant role in reducing theft incidents.

The authority further urged members of the public to remain vigilant, cooperate with security agencies, and report any suspicious or negative behaviour. It reiterated that maintaining security is a collective responsibility that depends on public awareness and active participation from all members of the community.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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crimePublic parkingSharjahSharjah Police

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