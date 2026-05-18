Sharjah Charity launches Dh2.6m Dhu Al Hijjah aid campaign

Initiative to support 18,000 families, inmates, patients and Hajj pilgrims
Sharjah Charity International has allocated Dh2.6 million for a wide-ranging humanitarian campaign during the first 10 days of Dhu Al Hijjah, with initiatives set to support more than 18,000 families, help financially distressed inmates, fund heart procedures and sponsor Hajj trips for needy Emiratis.
The charity organisation said the seasonal campaign comes as Muslims around the world increase charitable giving and acts of worship during the holy days leading up to Eid Al Adha.
Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Executive Director of the association, said the initiatives are aimed at easing the suffering of vulnerable groups and spreading happiness among beneficiaries.
Among the key initiatives is support for the release of inmates jailed in financial distress-related cases. The campaign also includes sponsoring Hajj for around 20 deserving Emirati citizens who are unable to afford the pilgrimage.
The charity will also distribute iftar meals to nearly 15,000 fasting people on the Day of Arafah, with meals scheduled to be handed out at sunset.
Medical support forms a major part of the package, with the association funding treatment for three patients approved by the aid committee, in addition to financing 50 cardiac catheterisation procedures.
Outside the UAE, the charity plans to build a mosque in a village in Kyrgyzstan and install a water supply network to improve living conditions for residents.
The initiatives further include providing 700 dialysis sessions through the Sharjah Dialysis Centre.
Bin Khadim called on members of the public to support the humanitarian drive through the charity’s donation channels, including its smart application available on Android and iOS devices, SMS donations, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, credit cards, bank transfers and smart donation kiosks located across shopping malls and commercial centres.
He said strong community participation during the blessed days of Dhu Al Hijjah would help bring relief and joy to thousands of struggling families and individuals.