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Sharjah drive frees 100 debtors, restores family stability

Charity pays Dh700,000 in dues, supports families in need

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah drive frees 100 debtors, restores family stability

Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International has helped 100 indebted individuals during the first quarter of 2026 through its “Relief of Distress” initiative, supported by donor contributions.

All beneficiaries were debtors unable to repay accumulated financial obligations, with court enforcement rulings issued against them.

The association said it works closely with authorities at correctional and rehabilitation institutions across the UAE to identify eligible cases. Social assessments are conducted to prioritise those most in need and determine appropriate support.

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Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity Internation, said the programme receives strong backing from donors due to its humanitarian impact, particularly in reuniting families with their breadwinners by settling debts that led to imprisonment.

He added that the association’s Aid Committee approved assistance for 100 cases, covering housing obligations and other essential living expenses, at a total cost of Dh700,000.

“All cases were verified as eligible and subject to court rulings. Some are currently serving sentences, while others were at risk of imprisonment,” bin Khadim said.

The association continues to support families of those serving sentences by providing food supplies and other essential aid to ensure a decent standard of living.

Bin Khadim said the initiative runs year-round to promote social solidarity, strengthen community ties and reduce economic hardship.

He expressed appreciation to donors for supporting the programme and commended authorities for their cooperation in referring financially distressed cases.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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