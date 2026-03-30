From food to cash aid: How Sharjah Charity is supporting rain victims

Over 1,000 meals daily, financial aid and emergency supplies provided across emirate
Sharjah: In a swift humanitarian response to recent heavy rainfall, Sharjah Charity International activated its full crisis management system to support families affected across the emirate.
Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi, Head of the Crisis and Disaster Team, said the rapid mobilisation was the result of prior planning and coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and key partners, enabling an immediate and organised response.
Three specialised field teams were deployed across Sharjah, including the city, Central Region and Eastern Region, to assess damage and identify urgent needs. Teams visited affected households, conducted on-ground evaluations and compiled detailed reports to ensure aid reached the right beneficiaries efficiently.
Relief teams provided blankets and essential supplies to families whose homes were impacted, while also securing daily food support for hundreds of residents.
More than 1,000 meals have been distributed daily since the onset of the crisis, covering breakfast, lunch and dinner. In addition, 2,000 extra meals were organised as part of intensified relief efforts.
Beyond immediate relief, the charity extended direct financial assistance to numerous affected cases, supporting 35 families in coping with the aftermath of the weather conditions.
Al Rashidi praised the efforts of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and other supporting entities, noting that their cooperation played a key role in delivering timely and effective aid to those in need.