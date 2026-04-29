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Sharjah Police launch proactive team to enforce workplace safety

Targets unregistered firms, boosts compliance and reduces risks

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Sharjah Police expand workplace safety push, boosting compliance and preparedness
Sharjah Police expand workplace safety push, boosting compliance and preparedness
Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah Police has launched a specialised proactive team to register companies and train them on the Sharjah Occupational Safety and Health System, in a move aimed at raising compliance levels and improving preventive practices across all sectors.

The initiative, announced by the General Directorate of Prevention and Safety, focuses on conducting field visits to identify and register unregistered companies, while delivering a comprehensive package of specialised training programmes and technical consultations.

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Officials said the move is designed to reduce workplace incidents, enhance employee safety, and strengthen the sustainability of work environments.

Brigadier Dr Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of the General Directorate of Prevention and Safety department at Sharjah Police, said the team reflects an integrated vision to shift from reactive responses to a proactive prevention model.

“This is about guiding companies to meet approved requirements and strengthening their readiness to handle occupational risks using modern, applied scientific methodologies,” he said, noting that the approach supports business continuity while safeguarding workers.

He added that the team will focus on raising awareness of best occupational safety and health standards and ensuring their effective implementation, leading to safer workplaces and fewer occupational accidents.

Colonel Jassim bin Talai’a, Director of the Accreditation and Training Department at Sharjah Police, described the initiative as a key pillar in strengthening the emirate’s preventive security system.

He stressed that promoting a culture of safety is a shared responsibility among all stakeholders, adding that “investing in prevention is an investment in people” and a core element in improving quality of life across society.

He urged institutions and companies to actively engage with the proactive team and benefit from its services, saying this would help achieve full compliance with approved regulations.

The initiative also aligns with Sharjah’s broader strategic direction to reinforce occupational safety systems and protect human resources across the emirate.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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