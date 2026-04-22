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Civil Defence intensifies summer safety inspections in Sharjah

Industrial, commercial sites targeted in drive to prevent accidents and protect lives

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Officials say the goal is to embed a culture of safety as a shared responsibility.
Officials say the goal is to embed a culture of safety as a shared responsibility.
Sharjah Civil Defence

Sharjah: With summer approaching, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has ramped up inspections and awareness campaigns across industrial and commercial zones, aiming to prevent accidents and strengthen public safety.

The authority said the move is part of a proactive strategy focused on reducing risks before they escalate, while ensuring faster emergency response and better protection of lives and property.

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Alongside intensified field inspections, targeted awareness initiatives are being rolled out for workers and the wider community. These campaigns focus on correcting unsafe behaviours often linked to accidents and promoting safe practices in equipment use, operations and storage.

Officials say the goal is to embed a culture of safety as a shared responsibility, encouraging individuals and businesses to identify and address potential hazards early.

Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of the authority, said the organisation is continuously upgrading its monitoring system through a flexible, forward-looking approach that adapts to evolving work environments.

“This enhances field monitoring, speeds up the handling of challenges, and helps contain issues before they develop into serious risks,” he said, adding that preventive plans are being regularly reviewed and improved.

Brigadier Al Shamsi stressed that awareness remains central to the authority’s strategy. “Our role goes beyond inspections. We aim to build real awareness among individuals and institutions about risks and how to avoid them,” he said.

He noted that adopting daily preventive practices within workplaces is key to improving public safety, highlighting that partnerships with various entities play a crucial role in creating a safer and more sustainable environment.

The inspection campaigns cover a wide range of sectors, including industrial and commercial facilities as well as residential buildings. Teams are checking fire alarm and firefighting systems, reviewing evacuation plans, and offering practical, on-the-spot guidance to improve safety standards.

The authority said these efforts reflect its commitment to a people-first preventive model, designed to boost community readiness and ensure risks are managed with confidence and efficiency.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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SharjahSharjah Police

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