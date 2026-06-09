Month-long campaign targets youth and strengthens prevention efforts
Sharjah: In a renewed effort to safeguard young people from the dangers of narcotics, Sharjah Police has launched a month-long awareness campaign aimed at combating drug abuse and strengthening public understanding of the risks associated with narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
The initiative, led by the Directorate of Prevention and Drug Control at Sharjah Police, is being implemented in collaboration with the Security Media Department and strategic partners, including Sharjah Islamic Bank and City Centre Al Zahia.
Officials said the campaign seeks to foster a culture of prevention across the community, while enhancing the role of families, schools and social institutions in identifying risks early and promoting awareness among young people. The initiative forms part of wider national efforts to combat drug abuse through intensified educational and awareness programmes that contribute to building a safer and more informed society.
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Throughout the month, residents will be engaged through a series of awareness activities and events targeting different segments of the community. These include educational programmes, the dissemination of awareness messages through social media platforms, and the distribution of informational brochures designed to encourage positive behaviour, strengthen social responsibility and reinforce a firm societal rejection of drugs.
Sharjah Police stressed that addressing drug-related issues goes beyond law enforcement and security measures. Authorities highlighted the importance of preventive, humanitarian and therapeutic approaches, noting that the ultimate goal is to protect individuals, support those seeking recovery and help them reintegrate into stable and secure lives.
As part of the campaign, Sharjah Police urged individuals who need advice, assistance or treatment to contact the dedicated hotline at 8004654, assuring callers that all cases are handled with complete confidentiality and a high level of care.
Officials said support services include treatment and rehabilitation assistance, social reintegration programmes and measures aimed at reducing the risk of relapse, helping individuals rebuild their lives and return to society as productive members.
Sharjah Police also called on members of the public to actively participate in the campaign's activities and benefit from its awareness messages. The force said community engagement remains a key pillar in ongoing preventive efforts to protect youth, enhance public safety and support the vision of a drug-free society.