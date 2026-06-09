Officials said the campaign seeks to foster a culture of prevention across the community, while enhancing the role of families, schools and social institutions in identifying risks early and promoting awareness among young people. The initiative forms part of wider national efforts to combat drug abuse through intensified educational and awareness programmes that contribute to building a safer and more informed society.

Sharjah Police stressed that addressing drug-related issues goes beyond law enforcement and security measures. Authorities highlighted the importance of preventive, humanitarian and therapeutic approaches, noting that the ultimate goal is to protect individuals, support those seeking recovery and help them reintegrate into stable and secure lives.

Throughout the month, residents will be engaged through a series of awareness activities and events targeting different segments of the community. These include educational programmes, the dissemination of awareness messages through social media platforms, and the distribution of informational brochures designed to encourage positive behaviour, strengthen social responsibility and reinforce a firm societal rejection of drugs.

Sharjah Police also called on members of the public to actively participate in the campaign's activities and benefit from its awareness messages. The force said community engagement remains a key pillar in ongoing preventive efforts to protect youth, enhance public safety and support the vision of a drug-free society.

As part of the campaign, Sharjah Police urged individuals who need advice, assistance or treatment to contact the dedicated hotline at 8004654, assuring callers that all cases are handled with complete confidentiality and a high level of care.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.