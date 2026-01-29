The General Command of Sharjah Police was represented by the Directorate of Drug Prevention and Control and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Inquiry. The exhibition aims to strengthen national efforts in drug prevention and in addressing the growing challenges of cybercrime.

Sharjah Police participated in the Military Police Exhibition for Combating Drugs and Cybercrimes 2026, organised by the Military Police Command at the Ministry of Defence, running from January 27 to February 4, with the participation of several security and military authorities.

Colonel Dr Khalifa Balhaye, Director of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Inquiry, said the exhibition provides an effective platform to showcase the latest practices and technologies in cybercrime prevention and cybersecurity, helping to enhance digital awareness and reinforce cyber safety across the community.

Brigadier Majed Al Asam, Director of the Directorate of Drug Prevention and Control at Sharjah Police, said the force’s participation for the second consecutive year reflects its commitment to strengthening cooperation with policing and security partners, contributing to greater community awareness and a safer, more stable society.

Through its dedicated pavilion, Sharjah Police showcased a range of preventive awareness initiatives and educational programmes designed to enhance public awareness of the dangers of drugs. The pavilion also highlighted emerging cybercrime methods linked to the rapid development of digital technologies, alongside key security challenges related to both drug abuse and cyber offences, presented through workshops and awareness activities.

