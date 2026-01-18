GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police connect ADNOC station cameras to boost safety

New system to enhance rapid response, boosting security coordination across the emirate

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah introduces new system to speed up response and tighten security coordination
Sharjah Police and ADNOC distribution have strengthened cooperation to enhance security and safety across the emirate, with a key initiative focusing on linking surveillance camera systems at ADNOC distribution service stations to the Sharjah Police operations room.

The move aims to improve real-time monitoring, accelerate emergency response, and enhance the efficiency of handling reports and incidents at vital locations across Sharjah.

The initiative was discussed during a coordination meeting held at the General Command of Sharjah Police, attended by Brigadier Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations, and Sheikha Al Khouri, Director of Operations Assurance at ADNOC distribution, along with several senior officers and officials from both sides.

During the meeting, both parties reviewed mechanisms to strengthen institutional cooperation and expand joint operational frameworks, underscoring the importance of integrating systems and exchanging expertise to support public safety objectives.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Sharjah Police and ADNOC distribution commended the strong partnership between the two entities, expressing mutual appreciation for ongoing support and reaffirming their commitment to continued coordination to enhance readiness and operational efficiency at key service locations throughout the emirate.

