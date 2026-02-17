A-MAP Group, ADNOC Distribution strengthen alliance to lead lubricants market

Eng. Saber Mohammed Al Ammari, Vice President, Lubricant, Base Oil & Specialty Products Division at ADNOC Distribution, said: “Our long‑standing partnership with A‑MAP Group has been instrumental in strengthening our lubricants business and expanding the ADNOC Voyager footprint across the UAE. By working hand‑in‑hand with trusted distributors like A‑MAP, we are able to reach more customers, optimize our supply chain, and deliver high‑quality lubricant solutions that meet the evolving needs of drivers and fleets.