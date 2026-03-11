Poorvi Dureja: Pioneering women's empowerment in UAE's exhibition industry

Her experience has shaped her leadership philosophy: success should not come at the expense of well-being. Instead, she advocates for workplaces that recognise humanity alongside performance, flexibility alongside ambition. Through vulnerability and strength combined, she demonstrates that it is possible to build a thriving career while remaining anchored in personal values. Her journey is not about flawless execution, but about commitment, growth, and the quiet determination to show that women can lead powerfully without losing themselves along the way.