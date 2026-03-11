Poorvi Dureja: Pioneering women's empowerment in UAE's exhibition industry

A story of growth, resilience, and women leading with authenticity
Over the past decade, Poorvi Dureja has formed an inspiring path within the UAE’s dynamic exhibitions industry, rising to become Commercial Director for Exhibitions at Capital 360, part of the ADNEC Group. Her journey has been one of resilience, ambition, and heartfelt purpose — shaped not only by commercial success but also by a deep commitment to people. With more than ten years of experience in the UAE, Poorvi has witnessed the transformation of the region’s events landscape into a global powerhouse.
Through strategic vision and an instinct for building meaningful partnerships, she has played an important role in driving growth, expanding international reach, and elevating the standards of exhibition excellence. Her leadership at Capital 360 reflects both commercial acumen and a firm belief that exhibitions are more than platforms for trade — they are catalysts for connection, innovation, and progress.
Yet what truly defines Poorvi’s career is her dedication to women’s empowerment in the country she now calls home. She has consistently championed opportunities for women within the industry, mentoring young professionals, advocating for inclusive leadership, and fostering environments where women feel confident to lead. For Poorvi, success is not measured solely in revenue or scale, but in the doors opened for others and the confidence inspired in the next generation of female leaders across the UAE.
For Poorvi, balance has never meant dividing time equally — it has meant being fully present wherever she stands. Whether leading commercial strategy in the boardroom or creating meaningful moments at home, she approaches each role with intention and gratitude. She credits her adaptability to a strong support system, thoughtful boundaries, and the courage to ask for help when needed — something she encourages other women to embrace without hesitation.
Her experience has shaped her leadership philosophy: success should not come at the expense of well-being. Instead, she advocates for workplaces that recognise humanity alongside performance, flexibility alongside ambition. Through vulnerability and strength combined, she demonstrates that it is possible to build a thriving career while remaining anchored in personal values. Her journey is not about flawless execution, but about commitment, growth, and the quiet determination to show that women can lead powerfully without losing themselves along the way.