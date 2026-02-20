Understanding Enlarged Adenoids and Chronic Tonsillitis: A holistic approach to children's ENT health

Tonsils sit at the back of the throat and function as immune sentinels. Repeated infections may lead to chronic tonsillitis, where inflammation persists between acute episodes. Symptoms commonly include recurrent sore throat, difficulty swallowing, enlarged and reddened tonsils sometimes with white patches, bad breath, swollen cervical glands, low-grade fever, and fatigue. Children may appear irritable, sluggish, or prone to repeated colds. If left unaddressed, complications such as recurrent ear infections or ongoing sleep disturbance may develop.