ADNOC approves final investment decision for SARB deep gas project

Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said it has taken a final investment decision on the SARB Deep Gas Development, a strategic offshore project within the Ghasha Concession aimed at boosting domestic gas supply and supporting exports.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC’s upstream chief executive, said the project will help unlock Abu Dhabi’s gas resources while supporting the UAE’s goal of gas self-sufficiency and reinforcing its position as a reliable supplier to global markets.

The SARB development will be operated remotely from Arzanah Island and will use advanced technologies and artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and safety. ADNOC said the project will also leverage existing offshore infrastructure to reduce costs and improve operational integration.

ADNOC said the project is expected to deliver up to 200 million standard cubic feet per day of gas before the end of the decade, enough to supply energy for more than 300,000 homes each day.

ADNOC has said the Ghasha development aims to be the world’s first large-scale gas project designed to operate with net-zero emissions. The concession is expected to capture up to 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually and will produce low-carbon hydrogen to help replace fuel gas and reduce operational emissions. The projects will also draw on clean electricity from the UAE grid, including nuclear and renewable power.

The SARB project forms part of the wider Ghasha Concession, a central component of ADNOC’s integrated gas strategy. The concession includes the Hail and Ghasha fields and targets production capacity of more than 1.8 billion standard cubic feet per day of gas, along with 150,000 barrels per day of oil and condensates.

The SARB field is located about 120 kilometres offshore from Abu Dhabi. The development includes a new offshore production platform with four gas wells, connected via subsea infrastructure to Das Island. Gas from the field will be tied into ADNOC Gas facilities for upstream processing, integrating the project into the company’s broader offshore network.

