Smart lighting enhances bridges in Abu Dhabi

There's been rapid development of parks and waterfront projects in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi City Municipality, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has completed lighting upgrades on a number of key bridges, covering both vehicular and pedestrian structures. The project utilises advanced smart lighting systems that incorporate the latest remote management and control technologies, reflecting modern trends in sustainability and energy efficiency.
These efforts align with DMT’s commitment, through Abu Dhabi City Municipality, to implement a comprehensive vision for enhancing bridges across the capital with advanced decorative lighting. The initiative contributes to improving quality of life, enhancing the city’s visual appeal, and creating aesthetically engaging nighttime scenes that leave a distinctive visual impression across various areas of Abu Dhabi.
The project included the installation of decorative lighting on Yas Bridge and Ghantoot Bridge using modern technologies that enable remote control and multi-color systems capable of adapting to national and community events throughout the year. Works also covered the Bani Yas Pedestrian Bridge and the pedestrian bridge opposite Abu Dhabi University, where programmable lighting systems were installed, allowing coordinated lighting designs that can be adjusted in line with the surrounding environment and architectural sustainability standards.
The project aims to create vibrant nighttime corridors along roads and bridges, reinforcing the city’s aesthetic character and supporting Abu Dhabi’s approach to developing its infrastructure in accordance with the highest international standards. It also strengthens a visual identity that reflects the emirate’s modern urban character.
Smart lighting further contributes to improved road safety and enhanced nighttime visibility. At the same time, it forms part of the emirate’s broader sustainability framework by increasing energy efficiency and reducing emissions through the use of high-efficiency lighting equipment and programmable control and management technologies.
Abu Dhabi City Municipality confirmed that these works are part of a broader series of development projects covering parks, waterfronts, bridges, walkways, and public facilities. The integrated plan aims to enhance quality of life, achieve community satisfaction, and provide more attractive urban spaces.
These efforts also reflect the emirate’s commitment to showcasing its urban landmarks in a progressive manner that strengthens Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global city offering sustainability, wellbeing, and an advanced urban landscape. With the completion of these projects, Abu Dhabi takes another step forward in developing its aesthetic and service infrastructure—reinforcing the features of a modern city that balances beauty with functionality while meeting residents’ aspirations for a fully integrated urban environment.
Abu Dhabi is witnessing accelerated progress in parks and waterfront developments, most notably Fahid Island with its 11-kilometre coastline, the Al Maryah Waterfront project featuring its smart fountain, Al Fahid Island, the Al Hudayriyat Island expansions, and the Mangrove Parks. These initiatives aim to enhance quality of life and promote sustainable tourism.
• Fahid Island (Aldar): A new coastal destination offering 4.6 km of beaches and a 2 km promenade, with a strong focus on sustainable, wellness-oriented living.
• Al Maryah Waterfront: A landmark project featuring a 30-metre illuminated, AI-powered fountain, an upgraded waterfront promenade, and a diverse selection of dining destinations.
• Al Fahid Island: A premium residential and leisure district spanning 3.4 million square metres, designed to seamlessly connect living spaces with nature.
• Abu Dhabi Coral Gardens: An initiative led by the Environment Agency to establish the largest coral development project in the Middle East.
• Al Hudayriyat Island Expansions: Including the development of the Abu Dhabi Velodrome, an international cycling track scheduled for completion by 2025.
• Mangrove Corniche: A 3.5 km eco-destination combining nature walks with water-based activities.
• Gardenia Bay (Yas Island): A sustainable residential community integrating green spaces with a waterfront setting.
These projects stand out for their emphasis on sustainability, integration of green spaces, and delivery of holistic leisure experiences that balance modernity with nature.
A new chapter is unfolding in the capital’s urban landscape with the completion of Al Maryah Island’s waterfront development — a transformative project designed to redefine lifestyle and leisure on the island.
At the heart of the waterfront stands a 30-metre illuminated sphere, surrounded by flowing water and positioned within the bay. Encircling the sphere are more than 1,000 AI-powered water jets, each capable of reaching heights of up to 75 metres, choreographed to musical compositions by Ramin Djawadi.
Additional enhancements include:
• Extension of the waterfront promenade, bringing visitors closer to the water’s edge.
• A shaded outdoor cooling system, designed to improve comfort during the hot summer months.
• New food and beverage outlets, along with event-ready public spaces to support cultural and social activities.
Al Maryah Waterfront aims to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination, adding to the city’s growing portfolio of landmark developments — including the recent announcement of a Disney theme park and the opening of the luxury Bvlgari Resort built on a private island.
