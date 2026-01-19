GOLD/FOREX
Jumeirah inks deal with Emirates Developments to launch branded homes on Al Maryah Island

New Jumeirah Residences on Al Maryah Island will bring 253 luxury homes to Abu Dhabi

Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
Dubai: Luxury hospitality brand Jumeirah is entering Abu Dhabi’s branded residences space through a new partnership with Emirates Developments, bringing high-end waterfront homes to Al Maryah Island.

The project, named Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island, will feature 253 apartments ranging from one to five bedrooms. Located next to The Galleria Mall and overlooking the canal, the development aims to offer a mix of premium city living and private residential comfort in one of the capital’s most sought-after districts.

This marks Jumeirah’s second property in Abu Dhabi and signals its growing presence in the UAE’s branded residences segment.

The new residences will sit at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s main business and lifestyle zone, giving residents direct access to retail, dining and waterfront promenades. Homes will also offer views of Reem Island and the Abu Dhabi skyline, adding further appeal for end users and investors seeking premium urban addresses.

Emirates Developments has already delivered several branded residential projects across the UAE, including a Hilton-branded tower in Dubai and a couture-inspired Elie Saab development on Yas Island.

“As our second property in Abu Dhabi, it underscores Jumeirah’s strengthened focus on expanding our branded residences offering and reinforces our leadership position in the UAE," said Thomas B. Meier, CEO of Jumeirah. "This development continues the evolution of our residential portfolio, following the launch of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab last year and the recent announcements of Jumeirah Asora Bay Hotel and Residences and Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers in Dubai. Each of these properties is designed to elevate and inspire living well every day, reflecting the future of the Jumeirah brand.”

A new phase for Abu Dhabi’s luxury housing market

Al Maryah Island has become a key hub for luxury retail, business and waterfront living. The addition of Jumeirah’s branded residences strengthens its profile as a high-end residential destination, while also giving buyers access to Jumeirah’s hospitality-led lifestyle services within a residential setting.

Construction timelines and pricing details are expected to be announced at a later stage.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
