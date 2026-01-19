Jumeirah inks deal with Emirates Developments to launch branded homes on Al Maryah Island

“As our second property in Abu Dhabi, it underscores Jumeirah’s strengthened focus on expanding our branded residences offering and reinforces our leadership position in the UAE," said Thomas B. Meier, CEO of Jumeirah. "This development continues the evolution of our residential portfolio, following the launch of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab last year and the recent announcements of Jumeirah Asora Bay Hotel and Residences and Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers in Dubai. Each of these properties is designed to elevate and inspire living well every day, reflecting the future of the Jumeirah brand.”

The project, named Jumeirah Residences Al Maryah Island , will feature 253 apartments ranging from one to five bedrooms. Located next to The Galleria Mall and overlooking the canal, the development aims to offer a mix of premium city living and private residential comfort in one of the capital’s most sought-after districts.

