Marriott-branded Nasim Al Bahr project marks Abu Dhabi hospitality giant's RAK debut
Dubai: Abu Dhabi National Hotels (ADNH) has announced a Dh3 billion luxury residential development on Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island, marking the hospitality group's first foray into the northern emirate's property market.
The Residences at Nasim Al Bahr will feature apartments, penthouses, townhouses and villas under Marriott International's prestigious Luxury Collection brand, with prices starting from Dh3.44 million.
ADNH is a broad-based hotel, tourism, transport and catering group, part of which is owned by the government of Abu Dhabi.
The project represents a significant milestone for ADNH, which has operated hotels in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for nearly five decades but never ventured into residential development in Ras Al Khaimah.
"The launch of The Residences at Nasim Al Bahr represents a significant milestone in ADNH's growth strategy and our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences beyond traditional hotel operations," said Sheikh Ahmed Mohammed Sultan Suroor Aldhahiri, vice chairman and managing director of Abu Dhabi National Hotels.
"Al Marjan Island is one of the UAE's most dynamic destinations, and we are proud to bring five decades of our reputation for excellence to this vibrant market landscape."
The collaboration with Marriott International gives residents access to exclusive benefits including Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite status, preferred rates at Marriott hotels worldwide, and personalised concierge services.
"With a compelling narrative and impeccable service for owners, and a spectacular setting on Al Marjan Island, Nasim Al Bahr is an exceptionally designed addition to our portfolio," said Jaidev Menezes, regional vice president of mixed-use development at Marriott International.
One Broker Group, the project's exclusive sales partner, highlighted the development's competitive 40:60 payment plan as a key attraction for buyers.
"Not only does it combine premium waterfront positioning with the internationally recognised brand and hospitality of Marriott International, it also offers a compelling price point with an unmatched 40:60 payment plan," said Umar Bin Farooq, founder of One Broker Group.
The launch comes as Ras Al Khaimah's branded residences sector experiences unprecedented growth, with average prices surging 39 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.
These premium properties are expected to comprise 25 per cent of upcoming supply by 2030.
The development features world-class amenities including resort pools, spa facilities, indoor padel courts, and signature restaurants. Handover is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.
