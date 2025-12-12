Karl Lagerfeld and Aark Developers announce luxury beachfront residential project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah

Valued at over $1.4 billion, this iconic ultra-luxury waterfront development is set to redefine beachfront living in the UAE and is scheduled for completion in 2028, delivering a collection of 663 sea view residences. The residences range from one to four bedrooms, with select residences offering private pools. The collection also comprises of 20 podium villas, 10 ultra-exclusive sky villas/penthouses, and 11 rare beachfront villas each with its own private pool. Residents will enjoy access to a fully curated lifestyle offering featuring two signature cafés and restaurants, a destination beach club, and a spectacular sky bar with an infinity pool, offering its own 1000ft. private beach, creating an address defined by architectural excellence, exclusivity, and resort-style living at an unprecedented scale.